MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says no charges will be filed against two University of Minnesota wrestlers who were accused of sexual misconduct.

The county had until noon Tuesday to decide whether or not to charge the men.

Despite the decision to not bring charges, the attorney’s office says the investigation remains active and prosecutors will continue to work closely with the Minneapolis Police Department.

The alleged assault occurred early Saturday morning in Minneapolis. Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Minneapolis police took one of the men into custody. The other was arrested just before midnight.

Both men have since been released.

