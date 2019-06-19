Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Beware, speeders. Starting Wednesday, there’ll be a month-long law enforcement campaign to crackdown on speeding on Minnesota roads.
Get caught going 100 mph? That could cost you your license for six months.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the campaign will be carried out by sheriff’s deputies and state troopers, lasting until July 21.
Safety officials say this time of year, between Memorial Day and Labor Day, is the deadliest time of year on Minnesota roads.
Last year, 113 people died in speed-related fatalities, according to preliminary reports. That’s the highest number of speed-related deaths in a decade.
The exact cost of a speeding ticket varies by county, but officials say drivers can expected to pay about $110 for traveling 10 mph over the speed limit. Fines double for those going 20 mph over.
