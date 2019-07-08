  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Timberwolves’ point guard Tyus Jones is to sign a three-year, $28 million offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

The Timberwolves have two days to match the offer in order to keep Jones.

According to CBSSports, Jones put up career-high averages in points (6.9 per game), rebounds (2.0) and assists (4.8) in 2018-19 while playing in 68 contest.

Jones is a Minnesota native from Apple Valley, where he won a state championship his junior year. In college he won a NCAA title, and received the Flip Saunders Legacy Award earlier this year.

