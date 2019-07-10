



Rep. Ilhan Omar called Fox News host Tucker Carlson a “racist fool” after the conservative commentator said on his nightly show that the Somalia-born congresswoman was “living proof” that the nation’s immigration policies are “dangerous.”

Omar (D – 5th District) was responding to the show-ending segment of Carlson’s Tuesday night primetime broadcast in which he lambasted the freshman congresswoman as being an immigrant who hates the United States and its people.

“That should worry you,” Carlson told his audience, adding later: “No country can import large numbers of people who hate it and expect to survive. The Romans were the last to try that, with predictable results.”

Omar shot back on Twitter, saying it was “kinda fun watching a racist fool like this weeping about my presence in Congress.”

She made it clear that she does not hate America.

“No lies will stamp out my love for this country or my resolve to make our union more perfect,” she said, adding: “They will just have to get used to calling me Congresswoman!”

This is not the first time Carlson has taken aim at Omar. Earlier this year, he called her a “symbol of America’s failed immigration system” and again described her as “someone who hates this country.”

Omar was born in Somalia and spent several years of her childhood in a refugee camp in Kenya. In 1997, her family moved to Minneapolis, where she got her start in local politics.

In 2016, she was elected to the Minnesota House, being becoming the first Somali-American legislator in the country. Just two years later, she was elected to Congress, where she became one of the first two Muslim congresswoman to serve in Washington.