MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A traveling Vietnam War memorial is in Lakeville this week.

The American Veterans Traveling Tribute is a replica of the much larger wall in Washington D.C. It’s set up near Hasse Arena as part of the Lakeville VFW’s 100th anniversary.

There are several of these traveling walls. Another, known as The Wall That Heals, will be in Stillwater later this month.

Listed on the panels are the names of the more than 58,000 American servicemen and women killed in the Vietnam War.

