  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Helicopter Crash, Helicopter Accident, North Memorial, North Memorial Air Care


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — North Memorial Health announced that its air care operations will resume, two weeks after a fatal helicopter accident.

On June 28, nurse Deb Schott and pilot Tim McDonald died when their North Memorial Health helicopter crashed in foggy weather. Paramedic Josh Duda survived.

Related: Survivor Josh Duda Recounts Moments Before Brainerd Medical Helicopter Crash

The hospital’s helicopter fleet, which was grounded following the crash, was cleared by the FAA to resume operations on July 2. However, North Memorial Health kept its air care operations voluntarily grounded while the air care team received support and out of respect for the fallen crew members.

On Friday, North Memorial Health announced the resuming of operations, which will take place in phases.

“We are taking an incremental and measured approach to resuming operations one base at a time until all seven bases across Minnesota and Western Wisconsin are operational. We expect all bases to be in service as of July 19. This phased approach is in the best interest of our team members, hospital partners and communities we serve,” North Memorial Health said.

The statement goes on to say that, “North Memorial Health is so grateful for the support the community and our EMS partners from across the region have provided to the family, friends and colleagues of Deb Schott, Tim McDonald and Josh Duda.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.