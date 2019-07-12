MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — North Memorial Health announced that its air care operations will resume, two weeks after a fatal helicopter accident.
On June 28, nurse Deb Schott and pilot Tim McDonald died when their North Memorial Health helicopter crashed in foggy weather. Paramedic Josh Duda survived.
Related: Survivor Josh Duda Recounts Moments Before Brainerd Medical Helicopter Crash
The hospital’s helicopter fleet, which was grounded following the crash, was cleared by the FAA to resume operations on July 2. However, North Memorial Health kept its air care operations voluntarily grounded while the air care team received support and out of respect for the fallen crew members.
On Friday, North Memorial Health announced the resuming of operations, which will take place in phases.
“We are taking an incremental and measured approach to resuming operations one base at a time until all seven bases across Minnesota and Western Wisconsin are operational. We expect all bases to be in service as of July 19. This phased approach is in the best interest of our team members, hospital partners and communities we serve,” North Memorial Health said.
The statement goes on to say that, “North Memorial Health is so grateful for the support the community and our EMS partners from across the region have provided to the family, friends and colleagues of Deb Schott, Tim McDonald and Josh Duda.”