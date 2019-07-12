SEVERE WEATHER:Severe t-storm warning for Carver, McLeod, Scott and Sibley counties until 1:15 p.m.
By Bill Hudson
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As temperatures look to soar into the 90s this weekend, at least five beaches in the Twin Cities are closed due to dangerously high level of E. coli bacteria.

The closed beaches include Thomas Beach and 32nd Street Beach at Bde Maka Ska, Lake Hiawatha Beach in south Minneapolis, McCarron Lake Beach in Roseville, and Common Park Beach in Excelsior.

Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, E.coli bacteria sickened about 120 people on Lake Minnetonka.

Officials say dangerous levels of bacteria accumulate after heavy summer rains flush the bacteria from storm water runoff into lakes.

All the closed beaches are being tested. When bacteria levels drop, they will reopen.

