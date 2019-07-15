Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The St. Louis Park City Council is meeting Monday as protesters prepare to defend the Pledge of Allegiance.
(credit: CBS)
The council came under fire after deciding to remove the pledge from its meetings last month. Since then, people across the community and country have responded, including President Donald Trump.
Protesters are also working on a petition to reinstate the pledge.
The council is revisiting its decision. Its next step will be to talk to residents about what they’d like to see at meetings. An outline for when and how that will happen is still unclear.