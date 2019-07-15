SEVERE WEATHER:Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for several Minnesota counties; click here for the latest.
By Frank Vascellaro
Filed Under:City Council, Pledge of Allegiance, Saint Louis Park
(credit: CBS)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The St. Louis Park City Council is meeting Monday as protesters prepare to defend the Pledge of Allegiance.

The council came under fire after deciding to remove the pledge from its meetings last month. Since then, people across the community and country have responded, including President Donald Trump.

Protesters are also working on a petition to reinstate the pledge.

The council is revisiting its decision. Its next step will be to talk to residents about what they’d like to see at meetings. An outline for when and how that will happen is still unclear.

Frank Vascellaro

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.