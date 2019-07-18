Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump’s war of words with “the Squad” has turned into a campaign rallying cry.
A crowd chanted “Send her back” at a Trump campaign rally in North Carolina last night. The “her” in question was Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.
The Congresswoman responded with a pair of tweets, first writing, “I am where I belong, at the people’s house, and you’re just gonna have to deal!” She then tweeted a Maya Angelou poem that read: “You may shoot me with your words / You may cut me with your eyes / You may kill me with your hatefulness / But still, like air, I’ll rise.”
Omar will be back in Minnesota Thursday. She’s hosting a “Medicare for All” town hall in Minneapolis.
