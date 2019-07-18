



Twitter users are proclaiming their solidarity with Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar after President Donald Trump continued to bash the freshman congresswoman at a rally in North Carolina.

During the Wednesday night rally, the president depicted Omar and the three other congresswomen of color in “The Squad” – Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York; Ayanna Pressley, of Massachusetts; and Rashid Tlaib of Michigan – as left-wing extremists who hate America.

“If they don’t want to love our country, if they don’t want to fight for our country, they can [leave],” Trump said. “I’ll never change on that.”

Much of Trump’s harshest criticisms was aimed at Omar, the only one of The Squad who was born outside the United States. At one point, the crowd began chanting, “Send her back! Send her back!”

On Twitter, hundreds of thousands of people spoke out in defense of the Somalia-born congresswoman, who came to Minnesota as a teenager after spending much of her childhood in a Kenyan refugee camp. The hashtag #IStandWithIhan became the No. 1 trending topic in the U.S.

Below are a sample of those tweets. Some are from prominent Democrats, like presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, others are from celebrities and others still are from Omar’s constituents, or even former Republican lawmakers, such as radio host Joe Walsh.

#IStandWithIlhan and am proud to work with her in Congress. Trump is stoking the most despicable and disturbing currents in our society. And that very hatred and racism fuels him. We must fight together to defeat the most dangerous president in the history of our country. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 18, 2019

Dear #TrumpRally people chanting “send her @IlhanMN back” — remember it’s the sacrifice of this proud Muslim American US Marine & others like me that allows YOU to be YOU. Be grateful! To Ilhan & others being scapegoated: this US Marine has your back! March on! #IStandWithIlhan pic.twitter.com/WbjkdTAQvy — MuslimMarine (@mansoortshams) July 18, 2019

#IStandWithIlhan against attacks from this racist president, and we should all remember this definition of patriotism. https://t.co/PzFT1bNfF2 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 18, 2019

You don’t have to agree with everything (or anything) naturalized US citizen Rep. Ilhan Omar says to stand with her tonight. I hope you will RETWEET this if, like me, your response to the vile chants of “Send her back!” at Trump’s hateful North Carolina rally is #IStandWithIlhan. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 18, 2019

It saddens me beyond belief that the standard-bearer for the Republican Party, my Party, is making “Send her back” his re-election rallying cry. It’s so ugly. It’s so un-American. It just saddens me beyond belief. https://t.co/eM7WT5HZVq — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 18, 2019

I’ll never forget the first time I watched @Ilhan receive a death threat. It came in the mail w/ no return address. She opened it, read it, folded it back up and said “I hope they find peace.” She’s not going anywhere. And neither are we.#IStandWithIlhan pic.twitter.com/iUY8cSB3I4 — joelle (@joellestangler) July 18, 2019

As someone whose job it’s been to read every comment directed at @IlhanMN, I’ve often been inspired by her bravery. She’s always been unafraid in the face of hate. Way before she was a congresswoman. Trump can’t take that from her.#IStandWithIlhan pic.twitter.com/YhkQuF0Ssf — ➕ asiniiwiikwe ➕ (@ziibiing) July 18, 2019

The thing about Congresswoman @IlhanMN – she shines ✨ She listens. She cares. She gives a damn. And she shines because of it. And she makes our state & country shine brighter, even in these incredibly dark moments. #IStandWithIlhan pic.twitter.com/DEz51lYuXG — Aliya Khan (@aliyajkhan) July 18, 2019