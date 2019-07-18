  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Twitter users are proclaiming their solidarity with Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar after President Donald Trump continued to bash the freshman congresswoman at a rally in North Carolina.

During the Wednesday night rally, the president depicted Omar and the three other congresswomen of color in “The Squad” – Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York; Ayanna Pressley, of Massachusetts; and Rashid Tlaib of Michigan – as left-wing extremists who hate America.

“If they don’t want to love our country, if they don’t want to fight for our country, they can [leave],” Trump said. “I’ll never change on that.”

Much of Trump’s harshest criticisms was aimed at Omar, the only one of The Squad who was born outside the United States. At one point, the crowd began chanting, “Send her back! Send her back!”

On Twitter, hundreds of thousands of people spoke out in defense of the Somalia-born congresswoman, who came to Minnesota as a teenager after spending much of her childhood in a Kenyan refugee camp. The hashtag #IStandWithIhan became the No. 1 trending topic in the U.S.

Below are a sample of those tweets. Some are from prominent Democrats, like presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, others are from celebrities and others still are from Omar’s constituents, or even former Republican lawmakers, such as radio host Joe Walsh.

