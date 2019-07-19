ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A top administrator has resigned from the Minnesota Department of Corrections, the latest incidence of turnover in Gov. Tim Walz’s administration.
Sarah Walker resigned Friday as deputy commissioner of the department. Walker’s announcement follows resignations of two deputy commissioners in the Department of Human Services last week — but they rescinded their departures this week after Human Services Commissioner Tony Lourey and his chief of staff quit.
At the Corrections Department, Walker led the community services division. Walker had worked in the private sector and is a former lobbyist. In her resignation letter, she said she is convinced her voice and skills are best suited for pushing reform from the outside.
Commissioner Paul Schnell accepted her resignation.
