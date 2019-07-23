



— A leading critic of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar says she may be the “most crooked politician in Minnesota history” and has filed a complaint demanding an ethics investigation.

State Representative Steve Drazkowski, who has led the call for an ethics investigation into Omar, held a press conference at the state capitol Tuesday morning.

There, Drazkowski said he is filing a formal request to the Committee on Ethics for the U.S. House of Representatives, requesting an investigation of Omar for allegations of tax and student loan fraud, perjury and bigamy. Judicial Watch, a conservative foundation, also filed a separate complaint to the committee.

“Ilhan Omar has already established a lengthy and extraordinary record of legal convictions and fines,” Drazkowski said. “This is a record upon which a House Ethics Committee should begin its investigation.

Drazkowski also announced the launch of a new website, OmarTruth.com.

With Democrats in control of the House, it’s not clear at all how far these complaints are going to get with the House Ethics Committee.

In June, a State Campaign Finance Board investigation revealed that Omar filed joint tax returns with her partner while married to someone else. That revelation has fueled a new wave of attacks on Omar over her marital history.

Omar has agreed repay more than $3,000. The investigation also found Omar filed joint taxes with her partner Ahmed Hirsi, the father of her three children, while she was still legally married to a man named Ahmed Elmi.

Omar has repeatedly denied unsubstantiated reports that Elmi is her brother and that she married him for immigration purposes. Drazkowski says the issue is unresolved.

This is a developing story, so check back for more.