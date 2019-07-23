



In his latest Twitter attack against Rep. Ilhan Omar, President Donald Trump predicted he’ll win Minnesota in 2020, in part, because Omar and her fellow progressive congresswomen in “The Squad” are a “nightmare for America.”

Trump’s Tuesday morning Twitter volley against Omar, whom he has targeted repeatedly this month, called her an “America hating anti-Semite.” He also quoted Omar, who told her supporters in Minnesota last week that she vowed to be a “nightmare” to the president.

“‘We are going to be a nightmare to the President,’ she say. No, AOC Plus 3 are a Nightmare for America!” Trump tweeted.

In 2016 I almost won Minnesota. In 2020, because of America hating anti-Semite Rep. Omar, & the fact that Minnesota is having its best economic year ever, I will win the State! “We are going to be a nightmare to the President,” she say. No, AOC Plus 3 are a Nightmare for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

Trump’s recent focus on Omar and the other members of The Squad – Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan – began on July 14, when he tweeted that they should leave the U.S. and go back to the “broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Only Omar was born outside the U.S., in Somalia. She spent her childhood in a Kenyan refugee camp before moving to Minnesota at the age of 12. She became an American citizen in 2000.

The Democratic-led House condemned Trump’s “go back” tweet as racist. Only four Republicans voted to condemn the president’s language. None were from Minnesota.

The condemnation has not stopped Trump from tweeting or targeting the Squad, particularly Omar. At a North Carolina rally last week, he aimed heavy criticism at the Minnesota congresswoman and did nothing to stop his supporters from chanting “Send her back! Send her back!” A day later, the president said he disagreed with the chant, adding that he’ll try to stop it in the future.

Over the weekend, the president’s Twitter attacks on the Squad continued. On Sunday, Trump said he didn’t believe the Squad members were “capable of loving our country.” On Monday, he called them “racist troublemakers” who were pulling the Democratic Party to the far left.

On Sunday, Omar didn’t directly address Trump’s weekend tweets while at a Black Business Week event in the Twin Cities, but she did say that “racism is fatiguing” and gets in the way of her work “undoing systems of oppression.”

Trump’s tweet Tuesday was the second time this month where he predicted he’ll win Minnesota in 2020. The first happened amid a controversy surrounding the dropping of the Pledge of Allegiance at St. Louis Park city council meetings. The pledge has since been reinstated.