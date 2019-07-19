



Rep. Ilhan Omar says she isn’t backing down from criticizing President Donald Trump.

Omar arrived back in Minnesota Thursday night to a throng of supporters chanting “welcome home Ilhan” — a rebuke to the call by some Trump supporters to “send her back.”

The racist chant, targeted at the Minnesota congresswomen, echoed throughout a Greenville crowd Wednesday night at the president’s North Carolina campaign rally. It has since gained national criticism, causing Ilhan supporters to rally to the congresswomen’s defense.

At the airport, Omar addressed Trump’s taunts.

“The reality is he is threatened because we are inspiring people to dream about a country that recognizes their dignity and their humanity,” Omar said.

The congresswomen added that she has no plans to back down.

“His nightmare is seeing a Somali immigrant refugee rise to Congress. His nightmare is seeing the beautiful mosaic fabric of our country welcome someone like me as their member of Congress home to Minnesota,” said Omar. “And so we are going to continue to be a nightmare to this president.”

Trump commented on the issue saying that said he didn’t support the “send her back” chants.

“I was not happy with it. I disagree with it. But again, I didn’t say that– they did,” he said.

On Friday, Trump also tweeted about the racist chants, comparing them to the “vile and disgusting statements” made by members of “the Squad.’

….Mainstream Media, which has lost all credibility, has either officially or unofficially become a part of the Radical Left Democrat Party. It is a sick partnership, so pathetic to watch! They even covered a tiny staged crowd as they greeted Foul Mouthed Omar in Minnesota, a… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

The congresswoman received a prolonged standing ovation at a long-scheduled town hall in Minneapolis Thursday night. She addressed the controversy only briefly.

“I know there are a lot of people who are trying to distract us, but I want you all to know that we are not going to let them,” Omar said.