MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A northern Minnesotan man was arrested for his eighth DWI this week after he crashed an ATV just south of Cloquet.
The city police department says officers responded Thursday night to the area of 14th Street and Moorhead Road, where they found a 70-year-old man lying in the street and an ATV in the ditch.
The man suffered injuries in the crash, as he was traveling at a high rate of speed, police say. The man was treated at a hospital before being booked into the Carlton County Jail.
Police say the man, who was identified as being from Barnum, has been convicted of DWI seven times since 1981.
