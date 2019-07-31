Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Fridley have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to the attempted abduction of a 7-year-old girl last week.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Fridley have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to the attempted abduction of a 7-year-old girl last week.
According to the Fridley Police Department, officers responded around 12:51 p.m. on July 26 to the 7300 block of Taylor Street NE on a report of an adult male who pulled a child to his car.
Police say the 7-year-old was able to break away from the vehicle and flee on foot.
RELATED: Fridley Police Seek Public’s Help ID’ing Suspect In Attempted Abduction
The suspect, a 28-year-old Coon Rapids man, was arrested on Wednesday and is being held in the Anoka County Jail. The man has not yet been charged.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fridley Police Department and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
You must log in to post a comment.