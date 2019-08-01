Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 5-year-old boy who was thrown from a Mall of America balcony in April is now out of intensive care, according to a Thursday night update from his family.
“There is hard work ahead! And, our beautiful boy has endured much already, but he is strong and his spirit remains vibrant,” reads the update, which was posted to a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $1 million.
According to the update, the boy has been moved to an inpatient, physical rehab program at another hospital.
The parents of the boy, identified as Landen, say he has had more than 15 medical procedures, including surgeries for two broken arms and a broken leg, facial and skull fractures and removal of his spleen.
He was thrown nearly 40 feet to the ground from a third-floor balcony by Emmanuel Aranda, who was sentenced to 19 years in prison earlier this month for attempted first-degree murder.
