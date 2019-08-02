MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say new video evidence contradicts an 83-year-old drivers’ claims that he confused the gas pedal for the brakes before crashing into a North Minneapolis bus shelter last month.
According to Metro Transit, the crash happened around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of West Broadway and Lyndale avenues on July 9.
RELATED: 6 Injured, 3 Critically After Van Slams Into Minneapolis Bus Shelter
Six people were injured, including two who were transported to North Memorial Hospital in critical condition, according to court documents.
On Friday, a search warrant obtained by Metro Transit Police revealed new evidence into the incident.
“The video shows the vehicle traveling westbound in the lane at very slow rate of speed with the brake lights activated. The brake lights turn off and the vehicle rapidly accelerates as it suddenly turns directly into the bus shelter,” Metro Transit police officer Paul Buzicky wrote in a search warrant affidavit. “The driver was interviewed and stated he mistook the accelerator for the brake, which contradicts the video evidence.”
So far, no charges have been filed against the 83-year-old driver.
You must log in to post a comment.