MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Driving around the University of Minnesota may be a bit better Saturday, despite last month’s mudslide.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says heavy rain sent soil and debris sliding into the Mississippi River on July 17. East River Parkway had to be closed.

One of the southbound lanes is now back open, between Washington Avenue and Arlington Street. Drivers can now head north and south in that area.

