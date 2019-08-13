Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Minneapolis are investigating after a man was found dead late Monday night on a popular city bike path.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers on patrol found the man on the 200 block of West River Road, between the Stone Arch Bridge and the 3rd Avenue Bridge in downtown Minneapolis. The man had suffered trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are treating this as a homicide.
Investigators canvassed the surrounding area, collecting evidence. No arrests were made.
The man’s cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office in the coming days, police say.
Anyone with information on the man’s death is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip here. All tips are anonymous.
