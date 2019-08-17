MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A panel looking at ways to reduce officer-involved shootings in Minnesota held its first meeting Saturday amid vocal protests.
The working group was created earlier this summer.
The 16-member panel is comprised of a diverse collection of community activists, law enforcement and public servants who will search for substantive change. The group will look at ways to strengthen community-police relations.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington are the panel’s co-chairs.
There have been several high-profile, deadly officer-involved shootings in Minnesota in recent years. While cases like Jamar Clark, Philando Castile and Justine Rusczyk-Damond captured major news coverage, the state has seen an alarming 101 officer-involved shootings since 2014. Not all of those shootings were deadly.
Saturday’s public meeting began at 9 a.m. at the Capitol.
There are two more public hearings with the panel in September and October. The group will then submit its recommendations to state lawmakers and law enforcement.
