  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMHope in the Wild
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Community-Police Relations, Minnesota Crime, Officer-Involved Shootings


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A panel looking at ways to reduce officer-involved shootings in Minnesota held its first meeting Saturday amid vocal protests.

The working group was created earlier this summer.

The 16-member panel is comprised of a diverse collection of community activists, law enforcement and public servants who will search for substantive change. The group will look at ways to strengthen community-police relations.

RELATED: Father Of Teen Killed By Deputies Voices Concern Over DPS Working Group

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington are the panel’s co-chairs.

There have been several high-profile, deadly officer-involved shootings in Minnesota in recent years. While cases like Jamar Clark, Philando Castile and Justine Rusczyk-Damond captured major news coverage, the state has seen an alarming 101 officer-involved shootings since 2014. Not all of those shootings were deadly.

Saturday’s public meeting began at 9 a.m. at the Capitol.

There are two more public hearings with the panel in September and October. The group will then submit its recommendations to state lawmakers and law enforcement.

Comments