MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar has sent two letters since last fall to the TSA administrator, calling on the agency to increase staffing at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Klobuchar’s office said. She said it’s “unacceptable” that TSA staffing has decreased but passenger traffic has increased.
“It is critical that officials do everything possible to mitigate the impact on wait times caused by this construction,” Klobuchar said.
The office said the Metropolitan Airport Commission made “significant improvements” at its Terminal One security checkpoints, but that reductions in staffing remain a problem.
The office said the airport had 38 million passengers in 2017 and had only 630 full-time TSA officers– a 12% passenger increase and a 9% screener reduction from 2012.
