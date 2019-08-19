MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Big security changes begin Monday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
TSA Pre-check travelers are having to use the south security line at Terminal One and all other passengers are using the north checkpoint.
The changes are due to remodeling work, which is cutting down on the amount of space for security lanes.
There’s concern that forcing so many travelers toward one side of the building will mean very long lines.
Airport officials say travelers should arrive two hours before a flight. They plan to monitor lines and make adjustments as needed.
The construction work won’t be done until mid-December.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar says “it’s critical that officials do everything possible to mitigate the impact on wait times caused by this construction, particularly as MSP has seen the numbers of passengers at the airport increase.”
