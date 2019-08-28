



— State Senator Roger Chamberlain is urging Ramsey County officials to investigate Water Gremlin, the White Bear Township company that recently incurred one of the largest fines in Minnesota history.

Chamberlain’s office released a statement Wednesday calling on County Attorney John Choi to see if the company’s long-term emissions of the carcinogen TCE warrant criminal charges.

“Someone, or more likely several people, dropped the ball in the Water Gremlin situation,” Chamberlain said. “White Bear Lake residents deserve to know what happened so those responsible can be held to account.”

Chamberlain also reached out to Legislative Auditor Jim Nobles to probe the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s oversight of Water Gremlin, specifically the permits that have been granted over the years.

“We have the responsibility to protect the health and well-being of our citizens,” Chamberlain said. “I won’t stop until residents of White Bear Lake get answers.”

On-going investigative reporting from WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle led to the discovery that Water Gremlin recently moved some operations to a Hudson, Wisconsin business to circumvent the MPCA’s order to stop performing a coating process that involves TCE.

After the report aired, the CEO of Hudson’s Hi-Tec Finishing announced they will cancel their contract with Water Gremlin, citing they were unaware that TCE would be involved in the process.

Water Gremlin is one of the country’s biggest producers of battery terminals. The company also makes fishing sinkers.

Officials from the MPCA released this statement to WCCO early Wednesday evening:

Since her first day on the job, Commissioner [Laura] Bishop has asked staff how was Water Gremlin able to violate the public’s trust and what additional steps can the MPCA take to ensure this doesn’t happen again. The MPCA will continue to use all available means to hold Water Gremlin accountable.