MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is calling for 24-hour government security of Rep. Ilhan Omar following a death threat she received saying she might be targeted at the Minnesota State Fair.
The congresswoman posted an image of the threat Wednesday while tweeting about her need to have security at public events.
The threat read: “You will not be going back to Washington, your life will end before your ‘Vacation’ ends.” The threat suggested an act of mass violence at the state fair, which draws tens of thousands of people on any given day.
I hate that we live in a world where you have to be protected from fellow humans. I hated it as a child living through war and I hate it now.
But until deranged people like this stop threatening my life and the lives of others, I have to accept the reality of having security. https://t.co/EUkaaCzXZi pic.twitter.com/VDweQr6bHf
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 28, 2019
Nihad Awad, the national executive director of CAIR, condemned the threat in a statement Thursday, saying: “The alleged assassin must be brought to justice to ensure [Omar’s] safety and that of all visitors to the Minnesota State Fair.
He also called for round-the-clock government security for the congresswoman, who has been the target of several past threats.
Omar has a series of high profile events planned for Thursday and Friday. The congresswoman visited the Great Minnesota Get-Together on opening day, and sources tell WCCO-TV that she didn’t announce her fair visit over security concerns.
