



Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is faced with a new complaint alleging she used campaign money to pursue a romantic affair. And now, Omar has released information about a threat she received saying she would be killed at the Minnesota State Fair.

“I hate that we live in a world where you have to be protected from fellow humans. I hated it as a child living through war and I hate it now,” Omar said. “But until deranged people like this stop threatening my life and the lives of others, I have to accept the reality of having security.”

The note she shared seemed to be threatening that she would be killed at the State Fair.

“We have a very capable person with a very big ‘Gun,'” the note reads. “You will not be going back to Washington, your life will end before your ‘Vacation’ ends.”

Sources tell WCCO that the threat was the reason Omar didn’t give advanced notice of where she would be at the fair on Thursday.

At a meeting in Minneapolis Wednesday, the representative stormed out when reporters asked questions about the alleged affair.

A group call the National Legal and Policy Center filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission today. It alleges Omar used campaign funds to pay for travel for political consultant Tim Mynett.

In divorce filings, Mynett’s wife says he left her because he was romantically involved with Omar.