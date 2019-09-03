Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A bicyclist was killed Monday night after being hit by a light rail train in south Minneapolis.
Metro Transit says the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of 35th Street and Hiawatha Avenue.
The cyclist, identified as a man, was traveling west on 35th Street when he was hit by a northbound Blue Line train.
Officials say warning gates were operating as usual. It’s unknown why the cylicst was on the tracks.
The man died at the scene.
The crash stopped Blue Line service between Franklin Avenue and 46th Street stations for about an hour.
Last week, a woman died after being struck by a Green Line train in St. Paul.
