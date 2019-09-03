MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A shooting on St. Paul’s east side left a man dead Monday night, and investigators are searching for the person responsible.
The St. Paul Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 8:30 p.m. to a house on the 1700 block of Ivy Avenue East, in the city’s Prosperity Heights neighborhood.
At the scene, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound in his abdomen. Emergency crews brought the victim to Regions Hospital, where he died shortly after.
Investigators interviewed people near the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 651-266-5650. This is the fifteenth homicide in the city this year.
Also Monday night, there was a triple shooting and pedestrian crash in St. Paul, near the main gates of the Minnesota State Fair.
The three people hit in that shooting are expected to be OK. The victim of the crash is in critical condition.
