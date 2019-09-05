Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A bicyclist killed after being hit by a light rail train in south Minneapolis has been identified.
Metro Transit says the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 35th Street and Hiawatha Avenue.
The cyclist was traveling west on 35th Street when he was hit by a northbound Blue Line train. Officials say warning gates were operating as usual. It’s unknown why the cyclist was on the tracks.
The man died at the scene. On Thursday, the man was identified as 53-year-old John Edward Casey of Richfield. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says he died from multiple blunt force injuries.
Metro Transit police continue to investigate the accident.
Last week, a woman died after being struck by a Green Line train in St. Paul.
