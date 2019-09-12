



– The University of Minnesota’s Department of Public Safety says an assault occurred near campus Thursday morning.

Police are searching for a man they say attacked a woman just after 7 a.m. It happened in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood.

Neighbors say it happened near the corner of 4th Avenue Southeast and 6th Street Southeast. Police say a woman was walking when a man grabbed her. She fought him off and he fled. Now, police are warning people by handing out advisories. Neighbors across the street tell me this is the second day police have been in their neighborhood.

University of Minnesota student Tessa Burger woke up to police lights on her street Thursday morning.

“It’s unexpected, very unexpected,” Burger said.

The U of M and the neighborhood association were quick to warn people about the attack. Police searched for the attacker and went door to door handing out a description.

“Three police officers and a detective came by,” Burger said.

Police say they’re investigating whether the attack is related to other crimes in the area. Last month, just half a mile way, a man broke into a woman’s apartment and sexually assaulted her. That case is still active.

“It’s scary. It’s terrifying,” Burger said.

Burger always carries mace but is now also rethinking her daily routine.

“I’m not walking alone anymore,” Burger said.

The neighborhood association is having a safety meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church.

Anyone with information should call the Minneapolis police tip line at 612-692-8477 or Crime Stopper of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.