MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old Golden Valley man has been charged with allegedly killing a man by head-butting him at a private gathering this summer.
On Friday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Erik Kravchuk faces first-degree manslaughter in connection to the death of 42-year-old Aleksandre Sambelashvili.
According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred on the afternoon of July 28 at an organized ethnic event at a bar located on 10 South Fifth Street in Minneapolis. There, Kravchuk is accused of suddenly and violently head-butting Sambelashvili after Sambelashvili walked towards him.
Sambelashvili fell backward after the hit and his head collided with the floor. He was rushed to the hospital with a brain injury, and later died there on Aug. 23.
Using video surveillance and credit card transaction history, officers located and arrested Kravchuk, the complaint said.
If convicted, Kravchuk could face up to 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine. Prosecutors will request a bail of $500,000 when he makes his first appearance.
You must log in to post a comment.