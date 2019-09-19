Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The number of confirmed or probable cases of severe lung damage linked to vaping is growing in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The Department of Health says 36 people are being treated for severe lung damage. In Wisconsin, there are 48 cases.
Across the country, more than 530 cases have been reported, including seven deaths. A Minnesota patient died last month from a vaping-related illness.
Doctors say a majority of patients reported using e-cigarettes to vape THC. The Minnesotan who died was older than 65, had a history of lung disease and their fatal lung injury was related to vaping illicit THC products.
The average age of patients being treated for vaping-related illness in Minnesota is 26.
The FDA says its Office of Criminal Investigations is looking into the illnesses.
