



— One of the world’s most famous skiers made a special stop Monday in Minnesota.

The world knows Lindsey Vonn for her World Cup titles and her Olympic gold medals, but they may not know her story started at Buck Hill in Burnsville, where she started skiing when she was just a toddler. Now, there is a permanent place here that will honor Vonn’s legacy.

She was at the hill for a dedication ceremony of the new tow rope — which will now be called “Kildow’s Climb.” Vonn said she intentionally chose to name the tow rope after his maiden name, Kildow.

“My dad started me here at Buck Hill. Before I could even ski I was in a backpack while he was coaching, and going to law school at the same time,” Vonn said. “My family just has a long history with skiing … and I didn’t really feel right to have, you know, not their name incorporated into it, and I know my family’s really excited about it, so it’s pretty cool.”

The mayor of Burnsville also declared it Lindsey Vonn Day in the city. Vonn also took time Monday to take pictures with fans, and meet with ski hill officials.

She holds the title for winning more World Cup victories than any other female skier in sports history. She retired earlier this year after being plagued with a string of injuries.