



— Just days after the team’s dismal performance against the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is apologizing to wide receiver Adam Thielen for missed opportunities.

On “Under Center with Kirk Cousins” Tuesday, Cousins apologized to Thielen and, after he reviewed the tape, admitted that there were “too many opportunities where we could have hit him on Sunday.”

He continued by mentioning a third down play early in the game where he missed a deep ball to Thielen, which could have tied up the score.

Thielen finished the game with only two catches on six targets – and only six yards. That’s his lowest yardage total since December 2016.

Cousins continued by calling Thielen one of the best players on the team and in the NFL, and that he needs to “get him more opportunities, get him the football.”

Cousins apology comes after a Thielen, visibly frustrated, talked with the media after the loss to the Bears.

“You have to be able to throw the ball, you have to be able to make plays, you have to be able to hit the deep ball,” Theilen said, seeming to allude to Cousins. “Otherwise, it’s too easy for teams to tee-up and rush the quarterback.”

Thielen’s comments were a part of a larger series of comments where he says he’s the first to admit he has things to fix.

The Vikings face the New York Giants on Sunday, and hope to get the offense corrected against their secondary, which has been struggling.