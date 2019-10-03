MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Potential trade rumors are swirling over Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
On Wednesday, Diggs missed practice, and the team listed the reason as “not injury related”.
Today’s #Vikings injury report pic.twitter.com/E7Xj1ENghy
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 2, 2019
While there’s no concrete evidence to support Diggs being traded, the listing fueled speculation on that front.
There are also other examples: Diggs hasn’t spoken with the media in two weeks, and he’s been posting cryptic images and captions, including a mouthless emoji on Twitter the day after the loss. Diggs has also begun following numerous Patriots players on Instagram.
The speculation comes after a quarterback Kirk Cousins, who struggled greatly in the game, apologized to wide receiver Adam Thielen over missed throws and opportunities.
Diggs, himself, had a pretty good game Sunday.
“The Vikings’ other studly receiver got a perfectly fine target share on Sunday, catching all seven of the passes thrown his way for 108 receiving yards. The problem? His output in Week 4 was more than his combined receiving yards from Week 1 through Week 3. After inking a big deal with the Vikings before the 2018 season, Diggs was expected to be a focal point of the offense. He’s been frustrated this year as a result of the Vikings struggles,” CBS Sports said.
