MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Potential trade rumors are swirling over Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

On Wednesday, Diggs missed practice, and the team listed the reason as “not injury related”.

While there’s no concrete evidence to support Diggs being traded, the listing fueled speculation on that front.

There are also other examples: Diggs hasn’t spoken with the media in two weeks, and he’s been posting cryptic images and captions, including a mouthless emoji on Twitter the day after the loss. Diggs has also begun following numerous Patriots players on Instagram.

The speculation comes after a quarterback Kirk Cousins, who struggled greatly in the game, apologized to wide receiver Adam Thielen over missed throws and opportunities.

Diggs, himself, had a pretty good game Sunday.

“The Vikings’ other studly receiver got a perfectly fine target share on Sunday, catching all seven of the passes thrown his way for 108 receiving yards. The problem? His output in Week 4 was more than his combined receiving yards from Week 1 through Week 3. After inking a big deal with the Vikings before the 2018 season, Diggs was expected to be a focal point of the offense. He’s been frustrated this year as a result of the Vikings struggles,” CBS Sports said.

