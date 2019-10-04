Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One month on, the search continues for 89-year-old Norbert Dantzman.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s office says Dantzman, from California, was last seen on August 30 at about 9 a.m. leaving the Winter Northern Lights Motel in Winter, Wisconsin.
Dantzman is 5-feet-9 inches tall, weighs about 136 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored checkered shirt, black vest, black pants and a light-colored cap.
The sheriff’s office says Dantzman has dementia, as well as other cognitive issues.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is urged to call 715-634-5213.
