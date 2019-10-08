



— Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo says his police department, along with other law enforcement agencies, will be focused on ensuring the public safety for all during the President Donald Trump rally later this week.

On Tuesday, Arradondo released a statement in regards to the president’s rally in downtown Minneapolis Thursday evening.

“When our Nation’s President arrives in our city this Thursday, the men and women of the Minneapolis Police Department along with our local, county, state and federal law enforcement partners will be focused on our primary responsibility to ensure the public safety of ALL who will participate in practicing their first amendment rights which include Freedom of Speech, Freedom of the Press, and Peaceable Assembly,” Arradondo said.

Arradondo says the police department will “administrate a comprehensive, operational public safety plan which includes a highly visible and robust police presence” in and around Target Center on Thursday.

Since a larger than normal crowd is expected for the event, both vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be significantly reduced around Target Center to increase public safety for everyone.

The police chief also released a list of items that he is “strongly urging” all those who attend not to bring:

– Back Packs

– Strollers

– Firearms, knives, weapons, sharp objects, shields, or fireworks

– Popup tents or canopies

– Cans, glass containers, pre-mixed beverages, or alcoholic beverages

– Wagons or pull carts

– Coolers

– Drones

– Pets (excluding certified service animals)

– Grills, propane tanks, or open flames

– Bicycles

– Flag poles, bats, clubs, sticks (including signs attached to sticks)

– Any athletic equipment or other item that could be used as a weapon

“As peace officers everyone’s safety and security is of our utmost importance. The Minneapolis Police Department intends to provide a safe and peaceful opportunity for people to exercise their Constitutional rights. As such, I must emphasize that criminal conduct by anyone, including property damage, will not be tolerated. Those individuals choosing to engage in such illegal behavior will be arrested and we will work with our criminal justice agencies to ensure they are properly charged to the full extent of the law,” Arradondo said.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign is threatening a lawsuit in connection to the rally, alleging that city leaders are trying to force the campaign to foot a hefty bill for beefed up security at Target Center.