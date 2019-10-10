  • WCCO 4On Air

MAKINEN, Minn. (AP) — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death of a man in St. Louis County as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 47-year-old Frank Gerald Meyer. Deputies found his body was found Tuesday afternoon at a residence where they were asked to do a welfare check. Family and friends were concerned about Meyer after they hadn’t seen him in a few days.

RELATED: St. Louis Co. Sheriff: Circumstances Surrounding Frank Meyer’s Death ‘Suspicious’

Makinen is a small, rural community southeast of Eveleth. St. Louis County Sheriff’s Lt. Nate Skelton tells WDIO-TV the suspicious death is unusual for the area in northeastern Minnesota. There was no immediate word on the cause of death.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

