MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit is taking its new fleet of electric buses off the streets.
The transit company says the eight METRO C Line electric buses have been pulled from service due to issues between the buses and charging stations at Heywood Garage in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis. Officials say that diesel buses are being used on the C Line route that connects downtown Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center.
RELATED: Metro Transit Debuts Electric C Line Bus, Providing Connection For Underserved North Minneapolis
New Flyer, the company that makes the buses, has been working on an issue with the charging stations. But with no real solution, Metro Transit decided to stop using the buses.
They do hope to bring them back in November.
Metro Transit currently has more than 900 buses, including more than 130 hybrid-electric buses that are partially powered by batteries.
You must log in to post a comment.