



President Donald Trump is back in Washington Friday morning, after spending more than an hour and a half delivering a campaign rally speech in downtown Minneapolis Thursday night as thousands of protesters demonstrated outside Target Center.

Trump estimated the crowd inside at 20,000 supporters for what was his first rally since House Democrats opened their impeachment inquiry two weeks ago.

President Trump predicted that he would win Minnesota in 2020.

He attacked Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, along with Rep. Ilhan Omar. And the President also threw out taunts at Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

“Your father was never considered smart, never considered a good senator. He was only a good Vice-President because he understood how to kiss Barack Obama’s a–,” Trump told a roaring crowd.

Trump spoke for roughly 100 minutes, much of it admittedly off-script. Also speaking last night were the president’s son Eric Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence. Earlier in the evening, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell called Trump and Pence “the greatest President and Vice-President in U.S. history,” and Minneapolis Police Federation head Bob Kroll praised Trump’s support for law enforcement officers.

“The Obama administration and the handcuffing and oppression of police was despicable,” Kroll said. “The first thing President Trump did when he took office was turn that around … he decided to start let cops do their job, put the handcuffs on the criminals instead of (on) us.”

The streets of Minneapolis were quiet and clean Friday morning, very different from how they were just hours prior.

Trump supporters WCCO spoke with in the aftermath of the rally said they waited for hours in the rain to get in, and that did nothing to dampen their enthusiasm. The only negative aspect they noted were about the protestors they encountered.

Protests stayed largely peaceful throughout the day, and then after the rally things intensified, started with chanting, then turned into a shouting match with Trump supporters, along with some pushing and shoving.

At one point, WCCO cameras caught people burning Trump campaign material in the middle of the street, before police arrived with extinguishers to put it out. We also saw one instance of police spraying some sort of irritant at a crowd.

One woman WCCO spoke with last night was concerned by the number of police surrounding protesters. She felt officers were focusing on the wrong group.

“Right-wing extremism is the largest terrorist group around the world. It’s not ISIS. It is not left-wing liberals. It is right-wing extremists, which is the largest killer around the world and (the police) are facing towards the people who are concerned about that,” protester Keri Pickett said. “I think that’s a problem”