MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some Target employees say while their wages are going up, their hours are going down.

Last spring, WCCO reported on Target’s plan to boost its minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2020. But CNN Business is reporting Target has cut the hours of some employees.

Some say they’ve lost out on hundreds of dollars per paycheck, and no longer qualify for company benefits.

A Target spokesperson gave this statement to WCCO Monday evening:

We’ve been investing more than ever in our stores team, including more than 100 million additional payroll hours each year since 2017, so that we can create a great experience for our guests. In fact, nearly half of our team members are working more hours than they were last year, while the remainder are either working the same hours or slightly less. And, our mix of full-time and part-time team members has remained consistent for several years.

