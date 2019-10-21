Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another Twin Cities pool is temporarily closing to make sure swimmers don’t get sick.
The Shoreview Community Center says someone swam in its pool after they were already infected with cryptosporidium, a parasite that gives people diarrhea.
The center closed the pool Monday afternoon to disinfect it, but it will reopen Wednesday.
The Minnesota Department of Health found more than 100 cases of the same parasite at four Foss Swim School locations earlier this month. Those locations were closed, disinfected, and are now back open.
