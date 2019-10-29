MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Senators from Minnesota Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are urging the TSA to up staffing at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Smith and Klobuchar announced Tuesday that they had sent a letter to TSA acting Deputy Administrator Patricia Cogswell expressing concerns about increased wait times at the airport’s security checkpoints. Smith and Klobuchar urged Cogswell to reevaluate TSA’s authorized staffing to address the issue.
The senators also raised concerns about TSA’s plan to cease staffing at and closing the airport’s InterContinental Hotel security checkpoint. CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission Brian Ryks also sent a letter to TSA Oct. 23 with concerns about the closure.
“We share [Ryks’] concerns regarding inadequate staffing levels at the airport and urge TSA to maintain staff at the checkpoint connecting the hotel,” the letter reads. “We also urge you to meet with the Metropolitan Airports Commission to discuss the negative impact that closing this checkpoint would have on the airport’s operations, including by increasing wait times for passengers.”
Klobuchar previously called on the TSA to increase staffing in August. Klobuchar’s office said that while the Metropolitan Airport Commission had made significant improvements to the security checkpoint at Terminal 1, staffing has not kept up with increased traffic.
According to Klobuchar’s office, between 2012 and 2017, passengers had increased 12% while staffing had decreased 9%.
You must log in to post a comment.