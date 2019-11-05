



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A judge ruled last week that Water Gremlin, the manufacturing plant in White Bear Township responsible for lead poisoning in a dozen children, could reopen Tuesday.

But officials also say they need more time to review the third-party meant to monitor how Water Gremlin meets the conditions of its reopening.

The agreement reached between Water Gremlin and Judge Leonardo Castro in Ramsey County District Court required that the facility must retrain employees and clean up. Mavo Systems will provide the clean-up services.

A third party, Wenck Associates Inc., will also be required to oversee clean-up and that requirements like hairnets and shoe protections meant to prevent lead from being transferred to clean areas are met.

Assistant Attorney General Oliver Larson wrote in a letter to Castro Monday saying Commissioners with the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry need more time to evaluate Wenck Associates Inc.

The letter states that a written contract between Water Gremlin, Wenck and Mavo Systems had not yet been drafted.

“The Commissioners believe that written contract is an essential element to define the scope of the proposed work, the terms on which Wenck will carry the monitoring, and the division of responsibilities between Wenck and Mavo,” the letter reads.

This information is crucial to evaluate the agreement, according to the letter. The letter also requests an additional neutral third-party monitor to oversee Wenck’s work and report back to the state, including through unannounced visits.

Water Gremlin also spoke to WCCO for the first time last week.

“Water Gremlin is taking every effort necessary to be sure that families do not experience contamination in their home or blood lead levels in the future,” Vice President of International Manufacturing, Carl DuBois said.