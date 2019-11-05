Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul residents have voted “yes” Tuesday to keep the “Residential Coordinated Collection” of garbage in place.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul residents have voted “yes” Tuesday to keep the “Residential Coordinated Collection” of garbage in place.
The issue started last fall when people lost the option to pick their own trash provider with the passing of Ordinance 18-39. It created new rules for garbage collection and disposal in the city, as well as changes to how much residents pay for the service. The ordinance also required certain homes and apartment buildings to use specific companies to haul away garbage.
The move was meant to cut down on trucks driving through neighborhoods, and illegal dumping — but some residents complained their bills went up.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter says he received racist letters and voicemails over the debate. Carter said property taxes will go up if residents voted against keeping the ordinance.
You must log in to post a comment.