MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota man was sentenced to 36 months in prison Friday for sexually assaulting and stalking a teenager while working as a police officer.
Joshua Demmerly, 30, was charged in with sexually assault and stalking a teenager as an officer with the Warroad Police Department in April. According to court documents, the victim claimed Demmerly told them that they were under investigation and the only way to get out of a search warrant was to spend time with him.
Demmerly also allegedly gave the victim and other teens alcohol and tracked the victim’s location via phone.
The crimes were reported to take place when the victim was 16 and 17 years old.
Demmerly pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal sexual conduct and two counts of stalking in September, according to court documents, entering an Alford plea, a guilty plea in which the defendant still asserts innocence.
He was sentenced on these counts Friday. He will serve a total of 36 months in the Minnesota Department of Corrections – St. Cloud. He has credit for 221 days served.
