MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The debate over the name change of Lake Calhoun to Bde Maka Ska is now before the Minnesota Supreme Court.
Justices will consider whether the Department of Natural Resources has the power to make a change like that.
The case is before the Supreme Court because an appeals court ruled the DNR did not have the authority to make the change.
The largest lake in Minneapolis was named for U.S. Vice President John Calhoun, who backed slavery. Hennepin County officials wanted a change to honor the American Indian name of the lake.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Historical Society has been asking about making a change in the name of the Fort Snelling site. The name of the restored 1820s fort structure would stay the same, but the area around the fort is Dakota homeland known as Bdote. The deadline for public input on the name change is Friday.
