MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO has learned the manufacturing plant at the center of a number of pollution investigations has not completed changes mandated by a state agency.
One week ago, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency ordered Water Gremlin to alter its use of hazardous waste. The White Bear Township facility had to make some immediate changes, others within a month.
While some progress has been made, the MPCA told WCCO on Wednesday six action items are overdue. They include managing hazardous waste streams and contacting police and fire to coordinate services in case of an emergency.
Click here to see the Administrative Order. Items 1-2, 6, 10-12 are all overdue. The MPCA reports corrective action had been taken on 17-23 before issuing the AO. Items 3-5 and 7-9 have been completed, and 13-16 must be done within 30 days of the order.
Water Gremlin tells WCCO it “continues to work collaboratively with state agencies to address the MPCA’s concerns outlined in the administrative order.”
We asked. The state hasn’t told us if it’s taking new action against the company for missing the deadline.
