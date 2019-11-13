Programming Note:Today's episodes of "Young & The Restless" and "Bold & the Beautiful" will air tomorrow at normal times.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMSurvivor
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, Leroy Davis-Miles, Local TV, Metro Transit, Minneapolis News, Shirwa Hassan Jibril


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the man who was fatally attacked after getting into an argument on a Minneapolis bus last week as 75-year-old Shirwa Hassan Jibril.

Minneapolis police say Jibril last Wednesday asked a group of people on a Metro Transit bus to quiet down. Investigators say 23-year-old Leroy Davis-Miles verbally threatened Jibril, then followed him off the bus at the Chicago-Lake Transit Center.

Leroy Davante Davis-Miles (credit: Hennepin Co. Jail)

There, he punched Jibril in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

Davis-Miles was caught by police with the help of facial recognition technology. He was charged with second-degree murder Tuesday.

Jibril passed away Tuesday afternoon at Hennepin Healthcare, six days after the attack. His official cause of death was from blunt force head injuries.

Davis-Miles could face up to four decades in prison if convicted.