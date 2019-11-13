MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the man who was fatally attacked after getting into an argument on a Minneapolis bus last week as 75-year-old Shirwa Hassan Jibril.
Minneapolis police say Jibril last Wednesday asked a group of people on a Metro Transit bus to quiet down. Investigators say 23-year-old Leroy Davis-Miles verbally threatened Jibril, then followed him off the bus at the Chicago-Lake Transit Center.
There, he punched Jibril in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement.
Davis-Miles was caught by police with the help of facial recognition technology. He was charged with second-degree murder Tuesday.
Jibril passed away Tuesday afternoon at Hennepin Healthcare, six days after the attack. His official cause of death was from blunt force head injuries.
Davis-Miles could face up to four decades in prison if convicted.