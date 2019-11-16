MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After an exciting winning streak, it’s hard not to deny Saturday’s game was a let-down for Gophers fans in Iowa. Minnesota fell to the Hawkeyes, 23 to 19.
Whether it’s the Minnesota Nice or locals still have a lot of trust in this team, Gopher fans WCCO talked to in Iowa City were very optimistic about the outcome and the rest of the season.
“9-1 is better than 0-9,” one said.
“It was an awesome game, great atmosphere. Iowa ended up out-playing the Gophers, but you know what? Ski-U-Mah! We’ve got two more games left, take care of business in northwestern Wisconsin and we’ll be in the Big 10 championship game,” another said.
A lot of Gopher fans watched the game from home turf. At a watch party at Stub and Herbs bar in Dinkytown an optimistic Gopher fan was just happy it was a good fight and not a blowout loss.
“I think we still control our destiny. I’m not that worried about it. If I’m delusionally optimistic I think we’re going to win out, beat Ohio State and still go to the playoffs,” Michael Eddy said.
Gophers are on the road again next weekend, taking on Northwestern University. In two weeks, it will be their rivalry game against Wisconsin.
You must log in to post a comment.